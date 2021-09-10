NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $114,454.44 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashley Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56.

NVCR opened at $138.67 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,772.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.