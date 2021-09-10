PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 39,046 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $2,738.61.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

