Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell Sells 20,000 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.68 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

SMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.