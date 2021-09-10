S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €21.46 ($25.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. S&T has a twelve month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($28.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.10.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

