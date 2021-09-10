Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.41. 1,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JANX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,168,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

