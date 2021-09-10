111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Down 9.5%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 3,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 688,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The business had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 111 by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 111 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

