Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 8.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10. 12,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,002,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

A number of research firms have commented on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

