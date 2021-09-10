Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 60,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,827,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.