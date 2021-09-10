Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 60,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,827,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.62.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
