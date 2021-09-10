Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cogent Communications by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

