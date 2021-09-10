Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,563 shares of company stock worth $23,030,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.