Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.