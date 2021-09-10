Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 250,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after purchasing an additional 150,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

