Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,723 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 176.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 919.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 34,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Xerox by 339.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.