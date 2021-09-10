Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $75.58 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

