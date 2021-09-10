Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $17.46

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $17.94. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 1,264 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $615.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

