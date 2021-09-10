Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,850 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186,571 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

