Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.89 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.