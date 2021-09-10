Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $38.35

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $39.73. Nuvalent shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 222 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

