Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $21.40

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $20.48. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $882.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.79.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,466 shares of company stock worth $2,747,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

