Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

SNOW stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.07 and its 200-day moving average is $248.85. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.91. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,120,453 shares of company stock worth $304,587,659. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.