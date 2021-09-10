KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

