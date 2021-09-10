$0.47 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

EIG opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $4,902,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $4,082,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.