-$0.77 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,901,516.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock worth $79,596,274. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 119.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 195,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 134,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.69.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.