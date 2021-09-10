BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

