Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 15,300 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

