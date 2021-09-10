Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,504,000 after buying an additional 216,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

