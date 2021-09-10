Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 75.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 54.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

