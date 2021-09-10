Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,200 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 15.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 243.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

