Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 620 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,941 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in PPD by 35,789.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,437 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PPD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 781,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.62 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

