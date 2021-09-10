American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.44

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.44 and last traded at $187.44, with a volume of 3438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

