Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.04

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 3406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

