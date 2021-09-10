5,902 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,700,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

