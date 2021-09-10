Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 46,500 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

