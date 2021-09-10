Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Leslie’s worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,054,233.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $940,146.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 36.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

