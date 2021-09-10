Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $420.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.69 and a 200-day moving average of $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

