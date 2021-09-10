Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

