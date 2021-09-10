Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 125.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock worth $258,220,455. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

