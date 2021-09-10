Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

