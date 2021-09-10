Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

NYSE STZ opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

