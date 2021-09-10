Sei Investments Co. Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

ENB stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

