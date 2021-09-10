Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.47% of Veritex worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,604. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

