Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,051 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in CDW by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in CDW by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.55 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

