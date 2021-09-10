Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,990 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 434,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

