Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,158 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

