Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

NYSE:BKI opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.