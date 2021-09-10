Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE:MGA opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

