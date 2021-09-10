Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

