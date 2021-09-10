Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

