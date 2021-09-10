American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Hexcel worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

