Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Umpqua worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.